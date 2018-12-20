Logo


DON KESSINGER

on 12/20/2018 |

Don Kessinger age 67 of Munfordville passed away Thursday morning in Brownsville.  He was born in Cub Run to the late Hurley & Lena Trulock Kessinger.  Don was a painting contractor, a Hart County Magistrate for 21 years, in the districts of Cub Run, Bonnieville and Priceville.  He was a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by a son Joseph, a brother Jerry and an infant sister

Don is survived by one son-Daniel Kessinger and wife Erica of Brownsville

Caregiver and Ex-wife-Virginia Kessinger of Brownsville

Four brothers-Harold Kessinger of Munfordville

Roger Kessinger of Cub Run

Bobby Kessinger of Cub Run

Gordon Kessinger of Louisville

Three sisters-Anna Meador of Munfordville

Jospehine Miller of Clarkson

Wanda Kessinger of Cub Run

Two grandchildren-Bentley & Blakely Kessinger

Several nieces & nephews

Funeral services for Don Kessinger will be 11am Saturday, December 22 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Doyle and Bro. Malcolm Doyle officiating.  Visitation will be Friday from 11am-9pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.  Burial will be in the Cub Run Cemetery.

