Don Kessinger age 67 of Munfordville passed away Thursday morning in Brownsville. He was born in Cub Run to the late Hurley & Lena Trulock Kessinger. Don was a painting contractor, a Hart County Magistrate for 21 years, in the districts of Cub Run, Bonnieville and Priceville. He was a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by a son Joseph, a brother Jerry and an infant sister
Don is survived by one son-Daniel Kessinger and wife Erica of Brownsville
Caregiver and Ex-wife-Virginia Kessinger of Brownsville
Four brothers-Harold Kessinger of Munfordville
Roger Kessinger of Cub Run
Bobby Kessinger of Cub Run
Gordon Kessinger of Louisville
Three sisters-Anna Meador of Munfordville
Jospehine Miller of Clarkson
Wanda Kessinger of Cub Run
Two grandchildren-Bentley & Blakely Kessinger
Several nieces & nephews
Funeral services for Don Kessinger will be 11am Saturday, December 22 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Doyle and Bro. Malcolm Doyle officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 11am-9pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Cub Run Cemetery.
