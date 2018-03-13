on 03/13/2018 |

Mr. Donald Allen Wood of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, March 8, 2018 in Glasgow, Kentucky, having attained the age of 60 years and 22 days. He was born in Irving, New York on Friday, February 14, 1958, the son of William and Margaret Mann Wood. He was of Baptist faith, a United States Marine Corps Veteran, and a Diesel Technician for D and B Trucking.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert William Wood, and his niece, Christina Reneea Wood.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Dean Wood of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he wed on Saturday, January 15, 1977, his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle Lea and Harry Weaver of Cave City, Kentucky, his brother and sister-in-law, Rex and Leola Wood of Gamaliel, Kentucky, his sister and brother-in-law, Donna Louise and Robert Lawson of Fredonia, New York, three grandchildren, Kimberly Weaver, Elizabeth Weaver, and Harry Weaver, Jr., plus a host of other family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.