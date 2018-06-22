on 06/22/2018 |

Donald Clinton “Clint” Lyle, 50 of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, June 21, 2018 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY. He was born in Scottsville, KY on March 13, 1968 to Donald Richard Lyle and Dottye Sue Lawson Lyle who survives. He was a graduate of Allen County Scottsville High School, and Centre College. He also attended The University of Kentucky Graduate School. He was employed with the American Boys Choir School as a school administrator and was a member of Christ Church Cathedral Episcopal Church.

In addition to his parents he is survived by one Sister Beth Lyle Sexton and husband Jeff of Scottsville, KY; two nephews John and Levi Sexton both of Scottsville, KY also survive.

He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Whitey Lawson and Dorothy Harston Lawson and paternal grandparents Kenneth Lyle and Chlorene Shaw Lyle

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 25, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the Harwood & Strode Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Allen County Memorial Gardens in Scottsville, KY.

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM-8:00 PM Sunday, June 24, 2018 and after 7:30 AM Monday, June 25, 2018 until time of the funeral service at Harwood and Strode Funeral Home