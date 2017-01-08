Logo


DONALD DAVID “DON” GRAY

on 08/01/2017

Mr. Donald David “Don” Gray passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at his residence in the Peytonsburg Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky, having attained the age of 83 years, and 6 days. He was born on Tuesday, July 24, 1934 in Clinch Port (Scott County) Virginia, the son of Harry and Nell Falin Gray. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and an assembly worker for Chevrolet Truck Division of General Motors Corporation.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Selena Maydene Long Gray, who preceded him in death on Monday, December 10, 2007, his brothers, Jerry Gray and Bobby Gray.

He is survived by his daughters, Terri Gray and Bonnie Gray, both of Peytonsburg, Kentucky, his sisters, Jane (Charles) Nickels of Kingsport, Tennessee, Charlotte Smith of Clinton, Washington, Nancy (Robert) Langrel of Seymour, Indiana, Martha McBribe of Ava, South Carolina, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Franklin and Beatrice Spears of Burkesville, Kentucky, several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

The graveside service will conducted on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in The Scott Cemetery in the Peytonsburg Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky. Burial will be in the Scott Cemetery.

The family will receive friends after 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at Norris-New Funeral Home until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday morning. Norris-New Funeral Home Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.

