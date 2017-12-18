on 12/18/2017 |

Donald David Kettles, 71, of Glasgow died Sunday in Edmonton, KY. He was the son of the late Floyd B. and Clarine White Kettles. His wife was the late Ruby Slayton Kettles. Mr. Kettles was a life-long farmer.

He is survived by a daughter, Linda Jewell (Edward) of Cave City; 7 step-children, Brian Bowles (Brandy Brawner), Sandra Bowles (Chris Madison), Margaret Fowler, Martha Wren, Billy, Jerry and Mike Bowles, 2 grandchildren David Finn (Julia) and Ronnie Finn (Amanda), 3 great-grandchildren Zachary Finn, Bryson and Blake Bryant, several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren, 1 brother Melvin B. Kettles, and special friends Harold and Shirley Coomer and Betty Faye Coomer. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers Doug Kettles and Jack Ernest Nifong and a sister Anna Coates.

Graveside services and burial will be 2:30 PM Wednesday at the Kettles Cemetery on Poynter Rd. in Barren County. Visitation will be at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home Wednesday from 11:00am until 2:00pm.