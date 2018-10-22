on 10/22/2018 |

Donald “Donnie” Jaggers, age 74, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Saturday, October 20, 2018, at his residence. He was a retired farmer and of the Baptist faith. He was also a U.S. Army veteran and was stationed in Korea while defending the 38th parallel. He served the Buffalo, Linwood, and Magnolia Volunteer Fire Departments.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Jaggers of Munfordville. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Willie Jaggers of Ft. Worth, TX, James “Rusty” Jaggers of Munfordville, and Jason Jaggers of Bowling Green, KY; one brother, Bobby Jaggers and wife Ann of Greenfield, IN; one sister, Jamie Wright of Summersville, KY; and five grandchildren, Seth, Shelby, Isaac, Laura, and Trent Jaggers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Burl Jaggers and Delia Mae Fults Jaggers; two brothers, Wayne Druen and Hershel Jaggers; and one sister, Becky Miller.

The family will receive visitors from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, and Wednesday, October 24, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT at Brooks Funeral Home in Munfordville, KY. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. CT at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Benningfield officiating. Interment will be at the Magnolia Cemetery with military honors.

Memorial donations can be made to Magnolia Fire Department, Linwood Fire Department or the Buffalo Fire Department.