Donald Edward Gray Jr, 46, of Glasgow passed away Monday, April 3, 2017 at his residence. He was born in Glasgow the son of Donald Edward Gray Sr. and the late Dorothea “Dottie” Runyon Gray. He was employed at the Barren County Correctional Center for over 22 years and attended the Samson St. Church of God.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Ruthie Haire Gray of Glasgow; daughter, Brooklyn Gray of Glasgow; His father, Donald Gray Sr.(Becky) of Glasgow; sister, Tammy Gray of Glasgow; Honorary sister, Bonnie Vance (Jerry) of Glasgow; mother-in-law, Karen Haire; 3 brothers-in-law Brian Abbett (Kelly), Robert Abbett (Celia) and Matthew Armstrong (Michelle) all of Glasgow; A special niece and great niece, Larissa Haire (Sam) and Kenley Haire both of Glasgow; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Thursday April 6, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Old Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2:00pm Wednesday at the funeral home.