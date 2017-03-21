Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Donald “Hippie” Haley

on 03/21/2017 |
Obituaries

Donald “Hippie” Haley, 54 of Bowling Green died Sunday, March 19, 2017 at his residence.
The Warren County native was a son of the late Hayden B. Haley and is preceded in death by two brothers, William and Gettye Haley and a sister, Mary Lou Haley. He had been employed by Ironwood Furniture and the Red Carpet Shop and attended Barber Way General Baptist Church.

His survivors include his mother Mary Jane Crump Haley; three children, Joshua Haley, Kimberly Chilton and Dustin Chilton; 12 grandchildren, one brother, Jerry Haley (Kem), one sister Sarah Cowles; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery #2. Visitation 2:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Ruth Ann Sexton

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2


 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital