Donald “Hippie” Haley, 54 of Bowling Green died Sunday, March 19, 2017 at his residence.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Hayden B. Haley and is preceded in death by two brothers, William and Gettye Haley and a sister, Mary Lou Haley. He had been employed by Ironwood Furniture and the Red Carpet Shop and attended Barber Way General Baptist Church.

His survivors include his mother Mary Jane Crump Haley; three children, Joshua Haley, Kimberly Chilton and Dustin Chilton; 12 grandchildren, one brother, Jerry Haley (Kem), one sister Sarah Cowles; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery #2. Visitation 2:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.