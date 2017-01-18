Logo


DONALD HOWELL

on 01/18/2017 |
Donald Howell, age 80, of Hardyville, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  He was a native of Hart County and a member of Cosby United Methodist Church.  He was a life-long farmer and Holstein cattle dealer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Jennie Richardson Howell & one son, Tony Howell.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jane Howell, Hardyville; four daughters, Tammy Kost (Dean), Alvaton; Julie Howell, Crestwood;  Nancye & Jennye Howell, Hardyville; two grandchildren, Myles & McKay Howell, Crestwood; one brother, William Nelson Howell (Judith), Cave City; one sister, Janice Smith (J.B.), Munfordville, several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral servies will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2017, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 5:30-8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

