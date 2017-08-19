Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DONALD IS WAITING TO BE ADOPTED AT BRAWA

on 08/19/2017 |

Meet Donald!

Donald is a sweetie pie 4 month old border collie. He loves to run, play and is just the happiest little boy. He has the best personality and is very affectionate. If you think this wonderful boy could be part of your family, stop by BRAWA anytime during business hours or call us at (270) 651-7297.

BRAWA always has homeless animals who are in need of love. If adoption isn’t an option for you right now, there are many other ways you can help such as fostering, sponsorship, volunteering and donations.

Please help with the pet population and always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered!

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DONALD IS WAITING TO BE ADOPTED AT BRAWA”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Mason Richardson
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
68°
Mostly Cloudy
Clear
Saturday 08/19 10%
High 88° / Low 66°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 08/20 10%
High 90° / Low 68°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Monday 08/21 0%
High 88° / Low 71°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.