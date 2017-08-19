DONALD IS WAITING TO BE ADOPTED AT BRAWA

on 08/19/2017 |

Meet Donald!

Donald is a sweetie pie 4 month old border collie. He loves to run, play and is just the happiest little boy. He has the best personality and is very affectionate. If you think this wonderful boy could be part of your family, stop by BRAWA anytime during business hours or call us at (270) 651-7297.

BRAWA always has homeless animals who are in need of love. If adoption isn’t an option for you right now, there are many other ways you can help such as fostering, sponsorship, volunteering and donations.

Please help with the pet population and always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered!