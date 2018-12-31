Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DONALD JOHNSON

on 12/31/2018 |

Donald Johnson 81 of Cave City died Sunday, December 30, 2018 at his residence.  Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be under the direction of the Bob Hunt Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DONALD JOHNSON”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

ED DARST

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
3:40 PM CST on December 31, 2018
Expires:
9:00 PM CST on December 31, 2018
Rain
Currently
58°
Rain
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 12/31 90%
High 67° / Low 41°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 01/01 10%
High 46° / Low 37°
Mostly Cloudy
Overcast
Wednesday 01/02 20%
High 45° / Low 36°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.