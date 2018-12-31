Donald Johnson 81 of Cave City died Sunday, December 30, 2018 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be under the direction of the Bob Hunt Funeral Home.
DONALD JOHNSON
on 12/31/2018 |
