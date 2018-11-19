on 11/19/2018 |

Donald Junior Whitaker, 61 of Bowling Green died Sunday November 18, 2018 at the Hospice House. The Warren County native was a son of the late Robert Hugh and Mattie Key Whitaker.

His survivors include a sister, Patti Whitaker; two uncles, Kenneth Whitaker (Shirley) and Mitchell Whitaker (Mary); several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 12 noon Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Bethel Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m.-12 noon at the funeral home

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hardy & Son Funeral Home for funeral expense.