on 12/09/2017 |

Donald Lee Huffman, Sr., age 69, of Canmer, KY, passed away Saturday, December 9, 2017, at his residence in Canmer, KY. He was brick layer and horse trainer.

He was the son of the late Zelma Decker. He is survived by one son, Donald Huffman, Jr. and wife Jackie, Canmer, KY; three daughters, Tammy Fryrear and husband John, Emily Huffman, Melissa Huffman all of New Albany Indiana; two sisters, Emma Gary, New Albany, IN, Lisa Haye, Louisville, KY; four brothers, Jimmy Huffman, Louisville, KY, Gary Huffman, Louisville, KY, Doug Huffman, Louisville, KY, Joseph Huffman, New Albany, IN; 18 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother Michael Huffman.

Cremation was chosen.