Donald Lee McKinney, 83 of Shelbyville, passed away Tuesday April 25, 2017 at St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville. He was a native of Adair County and a life long farmer.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Alvin and Bessie Bell Branham McKinney. Two sons, Harry Lee and Daniel Ray McKinney, two sisters, Gail Brown and Rena White.

He is survived by children, Judy Frimmans and Terry McKinney. Six grandchildren, Candy McKinney, Austin McKinney, Joseph Lee McKinney, Freddie Allen McKinney, Tina Ann Campbells, and Comara Rena Frimmans.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday April 28, 2017 at Houk Cemetery under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.