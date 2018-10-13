Logo


DONALD R. (DON) JONES

on 10/13/2018 
Donald R. (Don) Jones, 87, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away on Friday
October 12, 2018 at his home.  He was born on March 22, 1931, in
Shelbyville, Kentucky to Arthur and Amanda D. Allnutt Jones.  

Don was retired as an owner/operator of Key Pest Control, a company he and
Ben Key formed in 1968 in Glasgow, Kentucky.   

Don was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church in Glasgow where he
had served as a Sunday School Teacher and Church Treasurer. 

He married Hellen Irene Young Jones in 1952.  She preceded him in death on
July 21, 2009. 

Survivors include a daughter: Zenda Jones; a brother: Sonny Jones; three
sisters: Mary Wood, Jean Hardin and Shirley Young; three grandsons: Donald
(Sherry) Jones, Charles (Vickie) Jones, II and Travis Jones; a
grand-daughter-in-law: Angela (Sam); great grandchildren: Jennifer
Pielemeier, Charles Jones, III, Josh Ferguson, Megan Jones, Dakota
Pennington, Mya Jones and Connor Jones; special daughter-in-law: Betty
(Harrison) Satterly; and several nieces and nephews.
 
Besides his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a son: Charles
"Mickey" Jones; a granddaughter: Jennifer K. Jones; a great grandson:
Braydyn Kayde Jones; three brothers: Buck Jones, Tommy Jones and Billy Paul
Jones; two sisters: Alice Nichols and Thelma Barnett.

Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 15, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler
Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will
be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

