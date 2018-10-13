on 10/13/2018 |

Donald R. (Don) Jones, 87, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away on Friday October 12, 2018 at his home. He was born on March 22, 1931, in Shelbyville, Kentucky to Arthur and Amanda D. Allnutt Jones. Don was retired as an owner/operator of Key Pest Control, a company he and Ben Key formed in 1968 in Glasgow, Kentucky. Don was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church in Glasgow where he had served as a Sunday School Teacher and Church Treasurer. He married Hellen Irene Young Jones in 1952. She preceded him in death on July 21, 2009. Survivors include a daughter: Zenda Jones; a brother: Sonny Jones; three sisters: Mary Wood, Jean Hardin and Shirley Young; three grandsons: Donald (Sherry) Jones, Charles (Vickie) Jones, II and Travis Jones; a grand-daughter-in-law: Angela (Sam); great grandchildren: Jennifer Pielemeier, Charles Jones, III, Josh Ferguson, Megan Jones, Dakota Pennington, Mya Jones and Connor Jones; special daughter-in-law: Betty (Harrison) Satterly; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a son: Charles "Mickey" Jones; a granddaughter: Jennifer K. Jones; a great grandson: Braydyn Kayde Jones; three brothers: Buck Jones, Tommy Jones and Billy Paul Jones; two sisters: Alice Nichols and Thelma Barnett. Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 15, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.