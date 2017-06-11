on 11/06/2017 |

Donald Ray Wright, 76, of Tompkinsville passed away Saturday, November 4 at his home.

He was born August 24, 1941 in Martinsville, VA to the late Willis H. Wright and Lillian Spears Wright. He was a retired Inspector for the KY Department of Agriculture, a US Army Veteran and a member of Tompkinsville Masonic Lodge#753. He was united in marriage on February 9, 1976 to Billie Dean Blythe Wright who preceded him in death on June 18, 2014.

He is survived by two daughters: Linda Duke of Springfield, GA, Donna Pilcher of Pebbles, OH, two brothers: Jerry Wright of Collinsville, VA, Carl D. Wright of Bassett, VA, one sister: June Mitchell of Ridgeway, VA, three grandchildren and one great grandchild.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by two brothers: Gary and Tommie Wright and one sister: Shirley McCollum.

Masonic Rites will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Wednesday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with funeral services at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, entombment will follow at Monroe County Memorial Lawn Mausoleum. DAV service will be performed at the mausoleum by DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow.

Visitation will be after 11:30 AM on Wednesday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.