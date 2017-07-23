on 07/23/2017 |

Donie Elizabeth Garner 93 of Glasgow died Sunday, July 23, 2017 at the NHC Healthcare Facility. Born in Adair County she was the daughter of the late Clarence Everett and Vera Lora Grider Garrison and wife of the late Roger Lee Garner. Mrs. Garner was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, an avid quilter and loved babysitting.

Survivors include 2 daughters Martha Tackett (John) of Smiths Grove, KY and Elizabeth Crain of Horse Cave, KY; a brother Tim Garrison of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Todd Garner (Penny) of Glasgow, Jeffrey Gass (Kimberly) of Louisville, KY, Chris Crain of Horse Cave and Cheryl Showalters (Tommy) of Bowling Green, KY; 5 great granddaughters Nichole Walden (Dakota), Shelby Garner (Nic McIntyre), Sydney Lynn Gass, Edina Gass and Harlee Ann Gass and 2 great great granddaughters Gracelyn Elizabeth McIntyre and Hailee Monroe Walden. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a granddaughter Angie Crain, a brother Herbert Garrison, 2 sisters Myrtle Gray and Jean Coffey and a son-in-law Silas Crain.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00am Tuesday at the funeral home.