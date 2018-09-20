on 09/20/2018 |

Donna (Drews) Wiggins passed away on May 14, 2018, the daughter of the late Russell and Esther (Renier) Drews was born in 1942, in the Red Banks community, Green Bay, WI. She graduated from Wisconsin College of Cosmetology after graduation in 1960 from Preble High School. Many academic courses were added in later years.

Donna married James Wiggins in 1961 and together they raised their family in the various National Park Service areas where he served. Those included Grand Canyon National Park, AZ; Great Smoky Mountains National Park, TN/NC; Cumberland Gap National Historic Park, KY/TN; Washington D.C.; Crater Lake National Park, OR; Cape Hatteral National Seashore, NC; Mammoth Cave National Park, KY; and Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, KY/TN. Despite being committed to her family, she often found employment outside the family environment. Positions most enjoyed by Donna were bookkeeping at Glasgow Animal Clinic in Glasgow, KY and Manager at Highland Manor Winery Inc., Jamestown, TN.

She was a devoted mother and loved gardening, sewing, needle work, animals and nature. Because of her religious upbringing and her singing abilities, Donna was active throughout her life in various church and community choirs. An activity she thoroughly enjoyed.

She is survived by her husband, James and two daughters; Jacqueline (Sam) Royse, Glasgow, KY and Josephine (Mike Krimigis) Wiggins, Waterford, VA; one son Paul Wiggins, Green Bay, WI; four grandchildren Drews Royce, Knoxville, TN, Ryan Wiggins, Green Bay, WI, Kennedy and Nicole Krimigis, Waterford, VA; one brother Dann (Kathy) Drews Green Bay, WI, brothers-in-law, Randy Rybicki, Green Bay, WI and Robert (Marilyn) Wiggins, Aberdeen, WA. One son, Vern Wiggins and a sister Darlene Rybicki preceded her in death.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 260 Wade Road, Loudon, TN 37774. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.