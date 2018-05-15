Logo


DONNA DREWS WIGGINS

on 05/15/2018 |

 

Donna Drews Wiggins, formerly of Glasgow passed away Monday May 14th.  The daughter of the late Russell and Esther Drews, she was born in 1942 in Green Bay,  Wisconsin.  She was a graduate of Preble High School in Green Bay and Wisconsin College of Cosmetology.  Donna married James Wiggins in 1961, who survives and together they raised their family in various National Park Service areas where he served. She was a devoted mother and loved gardening, sewing,  animals and nature including bird watching.  She was a former bookkeeper for the Glasgow Animal Clinic. and was active throughout her life in various church and community choirs.  In addition to her husband she is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline Royse and husband Sam of Glasgow and Dr. Josephine Wiggins and husband Dr. Mike Krimigis of Waterford, Virginia; One son, Paul Wiggins of Green Bay; 4 grandchildren, Drews Royse of Knoxville, TN, Ryan Wiggins of Green Bay, Kennedy and Nicole Krimigis of Waterford, Virginia; One brother, Dann Drews of Green Bay and  2 Brothers-in-law,  Randy Rybicki of Green Bay and Robert Wiggins and wife Marilyn of Washington State.  She was preceded in death by a son, Vern Wiggins and a sister, Darlene Rybicki.  A memorial service for Donna Drews Wiggins will be held at a later date.

 

 

