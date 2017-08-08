on 08/08/2017 |

Donna Jean Heath, 64 of Glasgow, died Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Louisville, the daughter of the late Charles Thomas Lee and Agnes Jean Sanford Lee. She worked for U.P.S Logistics for over 11 years.

Survivors include her husband Lennie Heath of Glasgow; 2 daughters Jeanie Jessie (Jared) of Knob Lick and Crystal Moore (Jackie) of Louisville; 3 sons Lennie Heath Jr. (Kimberly) of Louisville, Paul Heath of Louisville and Andy Heath of Bardstown; 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; 5 brothers and 1 sister also survive. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a son Daniel Allen Heath and 2 brothers.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, August 11, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until 8:00pm on Thursday at the funeral home.