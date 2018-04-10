Logo


DONNA JEAN TURNER

on 10/04/2018

Donna Jean Turner, age 72, of Tompkinsville passed away on Tuesday, October 02, 2018 suddenly at her residence. She was born on February 02, 1946 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Dolpha A. Scott and Fairy Mae Long Scott. She was united in marriage with her late husband Jimmie Cordell Turner in Celina, TN in the year 1962.As a young adult she was baptized through the New Salem Baptist Church. Donna was a member of the Eastern Star having been involved since 1964. Through the years she worked from home making sure her family was well taken cared for and raising her three daughters. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be missed by many.

She is survived by three daughters: Misty Turner- Wade and husband Shane of Austin, TX, Tammy Jent and husband Steve of Indianapolis and Pamela Sue Jones of Indianapolis; seven grandchildren: Katrina Jones, Shane Jent, James Wade, Jamilyn Jones, Katie Wade, Alexis Wade, and Macy Wade; six great- grandchildren: Shane Jent II, Naomi Jent, Natalie Jent, Noble Jent, Nora Jent, and Able Jent; one brother-in-law: Roger Dale “ Punkin” Turner of the Mt. Hermon Community; and one sister-in-law: Thelma Bowles of Louisville.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by one brother: Clifford Scott; one sister: Dorothy Parrish; one Brother-in-law: Joel Dale Turner; and one sister-in-law: Gerea Thomas.

Pallbearers will be Shannon Turner, Joel Stales, Mike Smith, Ken Biddle, Kyler Fleener, and James Wade.Honorary Pallbearers will be Steve Jent, Shane Wade, Shane Jent II, and Jamie Jones.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Bro. Gary Emberton will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Monroe County. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 6 from 11AM – until time of service at 2 PM at the Strode Funeral Home.

