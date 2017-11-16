Logo


DONNA JOYCE CONKIN JENKINS

on 11/16/2017 |

Donna Joyce Conkin Jenkins, age 57 of Lawrenceville, GA formally of Monroe County, KY passed away Monday, November 13th, at her residence, in Lawrenceville, GA.
Donna was born in Nashville, TN on June 24, 1960, daughter of the late Marcia (Emmert) and Joe Gibson.

Donna is survived by, husband, David Jenkins and daughter, Kelcie Jenkins, both of Lawrenceville, GA; son, Michael Conkin, of Castlerock, CO; sister, Diane, wife of Keith Clarkson, of Tompkinsville, KY and 2 grandchildren.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Debra Kelly. She was a Mother and Homemaker.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, at 1 PM on Saturday, November 18th, with Brother Darrick Proffitt officiating. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, Tompkinsville, KY.  Visitation, Friday 4-8 PM and Saturday 6 AM – 1 PM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

