DONNA READ NORTON

on 06/25/2018 |

Donna Read Norton, 64, of Glasgow, died Friday, June 22, 2018 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.  She was born in Glasgow, the daughter of the late William Porter Read and Jane Gray Read.  Donna received her Master of Science in Nursing from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and was the Executive Director of Perioperative Services for the University of KY.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Norton of Atlanta Georgia and several cousins.

The family chose cremation with the burial of her cremains in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  There will be no formal services.  A reception and visitation for family and friends will be held at the home of Carole Dawn and Terry Durham, 206 Norris Ct., Glasgow, Kentucky on Wednesday, June 27th from 5pm until 8pm.  Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104 or Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

