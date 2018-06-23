Logo


DONNA READ NORTON

on 06/23/2018 |

Donna Read Norton, 64, of Glasgow, died Friday, June 22, 2018 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.  She was born in Glasgow, the daughter of the late William Porter Read and Jane Gray Read.  Donna received her Master of Science in nursing from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and was the Executive Director of Perioperative Services for the University of KY.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Norton of Atlanta Georgia and several cousins including Rita Berry and husband Larry of Glasgow.

Her arrangements are incomplete but are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

