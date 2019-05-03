on 03/05/2019 |

Donna Trobaugh Vradenburg Pace of Lebanon, TN passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones Sunday, March 3, 2019. Donna was born March 28, 1941 in DeKalb County, Tennessee, the 5th of 11 children born to William Leo and Sarah Ethel (Dunn) Trobaugh.

Upon her graduation from Baxter Seminary, Donna moved to Nashville, Tennessee where she worked at a five and dime store as a sales clerk. She was later the President and Chairman of Quality Takes Time Inc. which owned a number of businesses and properties in Printer’s Alley. Between 1969 and 1976 they acquired six establishments including The Brass Rail Stable Restaurant, Embers Showcase, The Western Room, The Black Poodle, Ronnie Prophet’s Carousel Club and a parking garage. Donna was an astute business woman managing up to 125 employees and was a pioneer in her time and industry.

On December 31, 1990, she married her love, Roy Michael Pace. Sharing a love for renovation, cooking, gardening and traveling; they were inseparable. In 1992 they purchased the Gallatin Marina. For 18 years Donna and Mike poured love, time and resources to revitalize Gallatin Marina into one of the premier marinas on Old Hickory Lake. They sold the marina in 2009 and retired to travel. They loved boating and fishing along with spending time in their Florida home. Donna also cherished time with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Donna is remembered for her kind heart, her lively spirit, and her way with words.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, brother Phillip Trobaugh, brothers-in-law James Lafever, Kenneth Deweese, Rhea Wilson and Paul Logan. She is survived by her husband Mike; siblings Ruby (Royce) Moore, Ruth (Charles) Maberry, James (Sue) Trobaugh, Roberta Wilson, Rose Mary Deweese, Christine Lafever, Bill (Judy) Trobaugh, John Henry Trobaugh; sisters-in-law Brenda Trobaugh, Bonny Logan, and Karen Nunn; stepchildren Lesli (Gary) Claiborne and Brandon (Ashley) Pace; grandchildren Abbey and Zack Claiborne and Esther, Theo, and George Pace. She is also survived by stepchildren from a previous marriage, Bunny Vradenburg and Kitty Vradenburg and grandchildren Adam Clark and Ty Ward; nieces and nephews, Ed (Anita) Moore, Ellen (Jeff) Herrin, Dwight (Angie) Moore, Doug Maberry, Mike (Sharon) Maberry, Terri (Mike) Haney, Tisha (Josh) Snyder, John (Phoebe) Wilson, Jennifer (Walt) Wells, Becky (Jay) Carter, Sherry (Mark) Gaw, Karen (Randy) Dunn, Carol (Steve) Harris, Greg (Melissa) Trobaugh, Dewayne (Lehra) Trobaugh, John Thomas (Melissa) Trobaugh, Joel Trobaugh, Paul (Marlene) Logan, Chris (Cindy) Logan, Bo (Janelle) Logan, Jeff (Sandy) Nunn and Will (Misty) Nunn and numerous great nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank her dedicated caregivers, Kim Leftrick, Karen Allen and Wendy Schneider along with the Kindred Hospice staff for their loving care and support.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2pm until 4pm on Saturday, March 9th at Sammy B’s in Lebanon, TN. Funeral services will be held at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in Glasgow, KY on Sunday, March 10th at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be at the funeral home Sunday from 11am until time for the service. Burial will be in the Neal’s Chapel Cemetery.