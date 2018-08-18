on 08/18/2018 |

Donnia Jean Humphrey, 75, of Glasgow, Kentucky, born March 22, 1943 in Heflin Alabama, to Alfred and Pearl Williams Duerr, passed away at 4:30 am on August 9th, 2018 at the Glasgow State ICF in Glasgow, Kentucky. Donnia Jean worked hard all her life until she retired from the Nike factory in Missouri. She was outgoing and enjoyed her family. Donnia was also outspoken and honest, she took great pride in home, which was always impeccably decorated and warm and inviting to friends and family, alike. She spent her retirement years in Nicholasville, KY, with her sister Martha and extended family until 2016 when she moved to Glasgow. She has now been reunited with her beloved son Wendell Brown in Heaven.

Survived by two sisters: Deloris Foshee (Curtis) and Martha Easley; two grandsons: Corey Brown (Alison) and Kyle Brown (Rachel); six great-grandchildren: Gabi Williams, Madison Williams, Destiny Brown, Cori Brown, Jr., Aurora Brown and Shayla Sanchez; five nephews: Johnny Brown, Timothy Brown, Jeffrey Brown, Jimmy Brown and Ken Easley (Dianna); four nieces: Frances Wilson, Patricia Hadidon, Tara Hall and Cotaco Easley; two great-nieces: Anna Hall and Nehemiah Easley; two great-nephews: Maxwell Easley and Kiernan Easley.

Besides her parents and son she was preceded in death by one sister: Bonnie Duerr Brown.

The family has chosen cremation with memorial services to be held on August 18th, at 1:00 pm at the Calera Church of Christ, Calera, Alabama. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family locally with arrangements.