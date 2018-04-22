Logo


Donnie G. Aaron

on 04/22/2018 |

Donnie G. Aaron, 58, of Park City, KY, departed this life on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow. The Clinton County native was born on June 23, 1959 to the late Holland Aaron and Bertie Perdue. He was married to Sandra Cope Aaron, who survives.

Donnie was employed by Osh Kosh B’Gosh as a data entry clerk. He was a member of the First Church of Nazarene of Glasgow.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory— one son, Nicholas Aaron of Park City; two daughters, Leslie Jones (Chris) of Park City and Summara Deschesne (Allen) of Glasgow; his mother, Bertie Perdue of Albany; one brother, Russell Aaron (Susan) of Jamestown, TN; two sisters, Holly Moreland (Ronnie) of Albany and Belinda Hill (Mike) of Salem, IN and six grandchildren, Chyrston Jones, Karissa Jones, Alanna Deschesne, Nicole Deschesne, Andrew Deschesne and Isabella Deschesne.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Donnie G. Aaron Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home, P.O. 326, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

2 – 8 pm, Monday April 23, 2018

9 – 11 am, Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

