Donnie Matthew Huff 60 of Edmonton, KY died Monday, July 10, 2017 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Glasgow, KY he was the son of the late Charlie Willard Davis and Lela Marie Huff and husband of the late Violet Hutton Huff.

Survivors include a special friend Jeannie Chesser of Edmonton, KY; 4 sisters Tammy Grissom of Hiseville, Betty England of Smiths Grove, Ruby Hagan of Glasgow and Carolyn Payton of Indianapolis, IN; 5 brothers Raymond Davis of Park City, Robert Huff of Edmonton, Ed Davis of Glasgow, Donald Davis of Glasgow and Rondal Davis of Indianapolis, IN and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife he is preceded in death by a sister Jean Faulkner.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Friday, July 14, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Lick Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00am Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.