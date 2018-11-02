DON’T LET IDENTITY THEFT TAKE YOUR REFUND

on 02/11/2018 |

With tax filing season in full swing, federal and state officials are warning Kentuckians to be cautious about protecting their personal information. If thieves gets their hands on your Social Security number, they can use it to try to file a false tax return and take your hard-earned refund. Christy Kinney with the Kentucky Department of Revenue suggests folks treat their identity as they would cash.

For questions or concerns about state income tax information, go online to revenue.ky.gov; for federal taxes, the website is IdentityTheft.gov. This is Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week.

In 2016, Kentucky began using an I-D information quiz to help protect taxpayer information during the filing process. Thanks to their anti-fraud efforts, Kinney says they helped to keep more than 33 million dollars from being stolen from Kentuckians during the 2017 tax season.

Tax identity theft is typically uncovered when a filer receives a letter from the I-R-S noting more than one tax return was filed under your Social Security number, or its records show you were paid by an employer you don’t know. The I-R-S does not request personal information from taxpayers through emails, texts or social media messages.