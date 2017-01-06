Dora “Dodie” Skaggs age 78 of Columbia, KY passed away suddenly at 10:48 PM Thursday, January 5, 2017 at her home. She was born February 25, 1938 in Barren County, the daughter of the late Ralph and Lora Hurt Williams. She was of the Pentecostal Faith and a long time employee & retired from First & Farmers National Bank.

She was preceded in death by one step son Samuel Skaggs.

She is survived by her husband Garland D. Skaggs of Columbia, KY; Two step-sons: Mike Skaggs and his wife Angie of Campbellsville, KY and Robert Skaggs of Campbellsville, KY; Three brothers: Buddy Williams and his wife Shirley of Cave City, KY, Harry Williams and his wife Marilyn of Cave City, KY and Larry Williams and his wife Margaret of Cave City, KY; Six step grandchildren, six step great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews survive and special friends: Pat Dorman & Wanda Mauk

Funeral service: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 1:00 PM CST at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home, Clergy officiating: Bro. Troy Strange & Bro. Jody Perkins

Interment in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery

Visitation Saturday, January 7, 2017 after 4:00 PM CST at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home in charge of arrangements