Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DORA JEAN BUTLER THORNTON

on 12/26/2018 |

Dora Jean Butler Thornton, age 82, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Monday, December 24, 2018, in Louisville, KY. She was a member of the Morning Star Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board, member of the Senior Choir, Missionary Society, Kitchen Committee. She was also an inspector for Louisville Bedding and played on their softball team for many years.

She was the daughter of the late Williams Spencer “Jack” Butler and the late Verda Roberts Mills. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her step father Alec Glen Mills, husband of 37 years Carl “Bud” Thornton, brother Glenn Frank Mills, three uncles Frank Roberts, Robert Roberts and German Butler, brother-in-law Bishop Montgomery, nephew Patrick Mills, maternal grandmother Addie Roberts.

She is survived by three daughters, Rosalyn Elizabeth Reed, West Palm Beach, FL, Karen Reed, Carla Faye Thornton and special friend Tony,  both of Louisville, KY; four sons, Thomas Reed and wife Chris, Danny Reed, Steven Reed and wife Nikkie, Broderick Reed, all of Louisville, KY; grandchildren raised as her own, Keisha Webster, Devin Reed both of Louisville, KY; one sister, Grace Faye Montgomery, Cleveland, OH; one brother, Jack Butler and wife Cynthia, Durham, NC; two brother-in-laws, Allen Thornton and wife Ann, Louisville, KY, Edward “Cookie” Ford, Horse Cave, KY; sister-in-law, Patsy Ann Richardson, Horse Cave, KY; former sister-in-law, Mary Mills Turner, Munfordville, KY; host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Friday, December 28, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CT, Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Woodsonville Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM CT, Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Woodsonville Baptist Church with the Rev. Keith Rowlett and Rev. K.T. Ford officiating. Interment will be at Woodsonville Memorial Gardens, Munfordville, KY.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DORA JEAN BUTLER THORNTON”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SUSAN THOMPSON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
2:04 PM CST on December 26, 2018
Expires:
6:00 AM CST on December 28, 2018
Clear
Currently
55°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Wednesday 12/26 20%
High 57° / Low 41°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Thursday 12/27 70%
High 58° / Low 56°
Rain
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 12/28 50%
High 59° / Low 30°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.