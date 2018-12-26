on 12/26/2018 |

Dora Jean Butler Thornton, age 82, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Monday, December 24, 2018, in Louisville, KY. She was a member of the Morning Star Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board, member of the Senior Choir, Missionary Society, Kitchen Committee. She was also an inspector for Louisville Bedding and played on their softball team for many years.

She was the daughter of the late Williams Spencer “Jack” Butler and the late Verda Roberts Mills. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her step father Alec Glen Mills, husband of 37 years Carl “Bud” Thornton, brother Glenn Frank Mills, three uncles Frank Roberts, Robert Roberts and German Butler, brother-in-law Bishop Montgomery, nephew Patrick Mills, maternal grandmother Addie Roberts.

She is survived by three daughters, Rosalyn Elizabeth Reed, West Palm Beach, FL, Karen Reed, Carla Faye Thornton and special friend Tony, both of Louisville, KY; four sons, Thomas Reed and wife Chris, Danny Reed, Steven Reed and wife Nikkie, Broderick Reed, all of Louisville, KY; grandchildren raised as her own, Keisha Webster, Devin Reed both of Louisville, KY; one sister, Grace Faye Montgomery, Cleveland, OH; one brother, Jack Butler and wife Cynthia, Durham, NC; two brother-in-laws, Allen Thornton and wife Ann, Louisville, KY, Edward “Cookie” Ford, Horse Cave, KY; sister-in-law, Patsy Ann Richardson, Horse Cave, KY; former sister-in-law, Mary Mills Turner, Munfordville, KY; host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Friday, December 28, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CT, Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Woodsonville Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM CT, Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Woodsonville Baptist Church with the Rev. Keith Rowlett and Rev. K.T. Ford officiating. Interment will be at Woodsonville Memorial Gardens, Munfordville, KY.