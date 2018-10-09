Logo


DORA LOIS LYNN WHITLOW

on 09/10/2018

Dora Lois Lynn Whitlow, 65, of Dubre, died Monday, September 10, 2018 at her residence.

Born December 30, 1952 in Willow Shade, KY she was a daughter of the late Hilda Hurt Lynn. She was the wife of James Malcolm Whitlow, who survives.

She was a housewife and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include one son, Chester (Sheila) Whitlow, Edmonton; one daughter in law, Kelly Whitlow, Tompkinsville; one son in law, Darrell Gore, Dubre; two sisters, Betty Sue Jones and Virginia (Keith) King, Tompkinsville; three brothers, William (Tara) Lynn, Atlanta, GA, Clarence Lynn, Tompkinsville, and James Ray (Carol) Lynn, Edmonton; three grandchildren, Buddy Whitlow, Tessa and Jordan Gore; four step grandchildren, Chris, Jason, and Justin Shaw and Tracy Shaw Dodson; and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death besides her mother by one daughter, Jennifer Carol Gore, one son, Malcolm Whitlow, one sister, Martha Copas, one brother, Paul Ballard, and one granddaughter, Dora Ann Whitlow.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 1:00 PM at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Brother Darrell Bartley officiating. Burial will follow in the Missionary Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 1:00-8:00 PM and on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, after 7; 00 AM until time of services at 1:00 PM.

