Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DORIS G ADAMS

on 02/04/2019 |

Doris G. Adams, a retired Hart County homemaker and resident of Elizabethtown for the past ten years, passed away on February 4, 2019, at the Helmwood Healthcare Center. She peacefully entered into the arms of her personal Savior and rejoined her husband of 68 years of marriage, William E. “Billie” Adams, who passed away on January 11, 2019. Doris was a devoted wife and mother and her passion was her family. She was an excellent cook and a generous and caring neighbor in the LeGrande community. Doris was a lifelong member of Cosby United Methodist Church, where her Christian walk was consistently visible through her faithful service as Sunday School teacher, pianist, and active member of the United Methodist Women. For over 40 years, Doris was an area Avon representative, achieving the President’s Club honor many years. She was active in the LeGrande PTA, Homemakers Club, and 4-H Club. Hobbies included reading, sewing, knitting and crocheting for her family. She was a graduate of Hart Memorial High School class of 1951. In 2006, Billie and Doris served as Ambassadors for the Hart County American Cancer Society Relay for Life. Both survived cancer for over 20 years.

In addition to her husband, Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Lucille Grubbs; a brother, Donald Grubbs; and a sister, Rita Humphrey.

She is survived by a son, Darrell (LaTina) Adams, and daughter, Joni (Johnny) Melloan, all of Elizabethtown; and son, Jerry (Becky) Adams, of Deatsville, Alabama. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; four sisters-in-law, Bonnie Grubbs, Betsy Deaton, Patsy (Bill) Humphrey, and Christine Adams; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 AM CST, Thursday, February 7, 2019 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave, with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. CST and continue on Thursday from 8 a.m. CST until time of service. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of gifts to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation online at https://give.bcrf.org/.team/210539 or to Gideon’s International.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DORIS G ADAMS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SETH GROCE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
59°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Monday 02/04 40%
High 61° / Low 55°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 02/05 60%
High 66° / Low 58°
Chance of Rain
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 02/06 90%
High 68° / Low 62°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.