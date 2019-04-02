on 02/04/2019 |

Doris G. Adams, a retired Hart County homemaker and resident of Elizabethtown for the past ten years, passed away on February 4, 2019, at the Helmwood Healthcare Center. She peacefully entered into the arms of her personal Savior and rejoined her husband of 68 years of marriage, William E. “Billie” Adams, who passed away on January 11, 2019. Doris was a devoted wife and mother and her passion was her family. She was an excellent cook and a generous and caring neighbor in the LeGrande community. Doris was a lifelong member of Cosby United Methodist Church, where her Christian walk was consistently visible through her faithful service as Sunday School teacher, pianist, and active member of the United Methodist Women. For over 40 years, Doris was an area Avon representative, achieving the President’s Club honor many years. She was active in the LeGrande PTA, Homemakers Club, and 4-H Club. Hobbies included reading, sewing, knitting and crocheting for her family. She was a graduate of Hart Memorial High School class of 1951. In 2006, Billie and Doris served as Ambassadors for the Hart County American Cancer Society Relay for Life. Both survived cancer for over 20 years.

In addition to her husband, Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Lucille Grubbs; a brother, Donald Grubbs; and a sister, Rita Humphrey.

She is survived by a son, Darrell (LaTina) Adams, and daughter, Joni (Johnny) Melloan, all of Elizabethtown; and son, Jerry (Becky) Adams, of Deatsville, Alabama. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; four sisters-in-law, Bonnie Grubbs, Betsy Deaton, Patsy (Bill) Humphrey, and Christine Adams; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 AM CST, Thursday, February 7, 2019 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave, with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. CST and continue on Thursday from 8 a.m. CST until time of service. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of gifts to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation online at https://give.bcrf.org/.team/210539 or to Gideon’s International.