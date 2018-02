on 02/08/2018 |

Doris G. Colbert, 90, passed away Wednesday, February 7, 2018, at the Glasgow State Nursing Facility. Her family consists of the staff and residents of the nursing facility.

A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with Bro. Earlene Branstetter officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville.