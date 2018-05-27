Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Doris Gee Scott

on 05/27/2018 |


Doris Gee Scott, 79, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, May 26th, while in the company of family members, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County.

Doris was born in Monroe County, KY on May 11, 1939, a daughter of the late Lexie Mae (Reecer) and Oral Pent Gee.

One March 30, 1957, Doris married William F. Scott at the home of Carlos Carter. William preceded her in death on September 15, 2001.

Throughout her life, she worked at Key Work Clothes, she was a CNA at the nursing home and was a Special Education teachers aide for Monroe County School System. Doris attended Beech Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Doris is survived by two daughters, Pam Maynard, of Tompkinsville, KY; Cindy Pruitt, and husband, Jesse of Gamaliel, KY; three sons Jeff Scott, and wife, Michelle, of Tompkinsville, KY; Steve Scott, and wife, Lori of Indianapolis, IN; and Tony Scott, and wife, Dawn, of Tompkinsville, KY. 12 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

Doris is also survived by a sister, Dean Chapman, and husband, James, of Tompkinsville, KY; two brothers, Fred Gee, of Indianapolis, IN and Richard Gee, of Tompkinsville, KY, one sister-in-law, Ruth Gee, of Indianapolis.

Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Jack Gee, and a sister-in-law, Mildred Gee.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 29th, 2018.

Visitation is Monday 3-8 P.M. and Tuesday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Doris Gee Scott”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED 

JERRY HOBARD

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Scattered Clouds
Currently
79°
Scattered Clouds
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 05/27 40%
High 87° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Monday 05/28 80%
High 86° / Low 66°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Tuesday 05/29 90%
High 80° / Low 68°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Sun 27

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway

May 25 @ 5:30 AM - June 2 @ 6:00 PM
Sun 27

Cave City Cemetery’s Memorial Day Ceremony

May 27 @ 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sun 27

Glasgow Faith Center Tent Revival

May 27 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mon 28

Cave City City Hall Closed

May 28 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Mon 28

Glasgow Memorial Day Closings

May 28 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Mon 28

Barren County Courthouse Closed

May 28 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

HOLIDAY WORLD AND SPLASHIN SAFARI TICKET GIVEAWAY MAY 25-MAY 31

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.