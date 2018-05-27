on 05/27/2018 |



Doris Gee Scott, 79, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, May 26th, while in the company of family members, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County.

Doris was born in Monroe County, KY on May 11, 1939, a daughter of the late Lexie Mae (Reecer) and Oral Pent Gee.

One March 30, 1957, Doris married William F. Scott at the home of Carlos Carter. William preceded her in death on September 15, 2001.

Throughout her life, she worked at Key Work Clothes, she was a CNA at the nursing home and was a Special Education teachers aide for Monroe County School System. Doris attended Beech Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Doris is survived by two daughters, Pam Maynard, of Tompkinsville, KY; Cindy Pruitt, and husband, Jesse of Gamaliel, KY; three sons Jeff Scott, and wife, Michelle, of Tompkinsville, KY; Steve Scott, and wife, Lori of Indianapolis, IN; and Tony Scott, and wife, Dawn, of Tompkinsville, KY. 12 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

Doris is also survived by a sister, Dean Chapman, and husband, James, of Tompkinsville, KY; two brothers, Fred Gee, of Indianapolis, IN and Richard Gee, of Tompkinsville, KY, one sister-in-law, Ruth Gee, of Indianapolis.

Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Jack Gee, and a sister-in-law, Mildred Gee.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 29th, 2018.

Visitation is Monday 3-8 P.M. and Tuesday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.