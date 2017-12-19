on 12/19/2017 |

Doris Gilpin, age 74, of Horse Cave, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2017 at Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green. She was a native of Adair County and attended services at The Lighthouse Church in Horse Cave. She was a homemaker who enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Gilpin; her parents, Demond and Annie Edwards Parnell, three siblings, Estell Jeffries, Allene Oakes & Donny Parnell.

She is survived by two sons, Barney Gilpin and wife, Sherri, of Cave City; Barry Gilpin of Horse Cave; three grandchildren, Tyler Gilpin (Kelly) of Park City, Lindsay Keightley (Jon) of Goodnight, and Shelby Atwell (Ryan) of Munfordville; three great grandchildren, Eryck McCarty, Riley McCarty, Jon Witt Keightley; eight brothers and sisters, Lucille Oakes of Greensburg, J. W. Parnell of Edmonton, Ethel Wallace of Horse Cave, Violet Spoon (Marvin) of Columbia, Linda Patterson (Michael) of Mell Ridge, Leon Parnell (Sue) of Center, Jimmy Parnell (Becky) of Columbia and Becky Spoon (David) of Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of service.