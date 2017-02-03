DORIS JEAN BARRICK (UPDATED)

Doris Jean Barrick 83 of Glasgow died Thursday, February 2, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Glasgow, the daughter of the late Charlie Terry Polson and Leona Ellis Polson. Mrs. Barrick was a homemaker and farmed alongside her late husband, James Russell Barrick. She was an avid artist and birdwatcher and was a member of the Cedar Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include her two sons, Jimmy Barrick (Kathy) and Roger Barrick (Joy) of Glasgow; four grandchildren Kara Wilson (Timmy) of Glasgow, Jake Barrick (Angela) of Bowling Green, Miranda Barrick and Trent Barrick of Glasgow; two great-grandchildren Colton and Carson Wilson; two sisters Lena Joyce Bunch and Betty Saltsman of Glasgow and a brother Charles Polson of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Monday, February 6th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM Sunday.