Doris Jean Lessenberry, 79, of Glasgow passed away Monday, March 6, 2017 at NHC Health Care. She was a daughter of the late Bill Lawrence Gibson and Ollie Joyce Miller Gibson. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons: Steven L. Glass and his wife Loretta of Echo and Lawrence Lessenberry and his wife Debbie of Randolph; one brother: Drexel Gibson and his wife Elva Lee of Echo; seven grandchildren: Jeremy Glass, Jonathan Glass (Michelle), Stevi Glass Jung (Rob), Jeanna Fraleigh (Mike), Billy Lessenberry, Chrissie Bell (Billy) and David Lessenberry (Diane); special friend: Linda Lessenberry; four nieces: Joyce, Janet, Judy and Julie; a host of other friends and family including her Calvary Baptist Church family.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one brother: Donald Gibson; one sister: Anice Slaughter.

Funeral will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, March 10, 2107 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.