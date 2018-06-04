on 04/06/2018 |

Doris June Hubbard age 60 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Born in Hammond, Indiana she was the daughter of the late Otis Wayne Hunley and Marjorie McCoy Hunley. She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, April 10th at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Hubbard Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday, April 9th.

She is survived by her husband Marvin Hubbard of Edmonton. Four sons. Marvin (Nichole) Hubbard of Hammond, Indiana. Toby Wayne (Brandy) Hubbard , Dennis (Isella) Hubbard and Owen Hubbard all of Edmonton. One daughter Melissa (Monte) Phillips of Indianapolis, Indiana. One sister Norma (Ron) Moeller of Dyller, Indiana. Fourteen grandchildren. Vincent Lawrence, Vanessa Lawrence, Fred Phillips, Kyle, Collin, Ethan, Logan, Merlyn, Steven, Cassandra, Jasmin, Victoria, Joshua and Emma Hubbard. Two great grandchildren Brett Viech and Natalie Lawrence.