Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DORIS JUNE HUBBARD

on 04/06/2018 |

Doris June Hubbard age 60 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.   Born in Hammond, Indiana she was the daughter of the late Otis Wayne Hunley and Marjorie McCoy Hunley.   She was a  homemaker and of the Christian faith.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM   Tuesday, April 10th at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Hubbard Family Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM  Monday, April 9th.

She is survived by her husband Marvin Hubbard of Edmonton.    Four sons.   Marvin (Nichole) Hubbard of Hammond, Indiana.  Toby Wayne (Brandy) Hubbard , Dennis (Isella) Hubbard and Owen Hubbard all of Edmonton.   One daughter Melissa (Monte) Phillips of Indianapolis, Indiana.  One sister Norma (Ron) Moeller of Dyller, Indiana.   Fourteen grandchildren.    Vincent Lawrence, Vanessa Lawrence, Fred Phillips, Kyle, Collin, Ethan, Logan, Merlyn, Steven, Cassandra, Jasmin, Victoria, Joshua and Emma Hubbard.   Two great grandchildren Brett Viech and Natalie Lawrence.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DORIS JUNE HUBBARD”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

BETTY MOODY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
60°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Friday 04/06 50%
High 63° / Low 30°
Chance of Rain
Snow Showers
Saturday 04/07 60%
High 43° / Low 25°
Snow Showers
Mostly Cloudy
Sunday 04/08 0%
High 50° / Low 36°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Fri 06

Spring Break Camp at the YMCA

April 2 @ 8:00 AM - April 6 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 07

ARC of Barren County Fundraiser at Ralphies

April 7 @ 10:00 AM
Sat 07

Allen Masonic Lodge Chili Supper

April 7 @ 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sat 07

Sneed Family at Garrett’s Creek Baptist

April 7 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sun 08

The Sneed Family at Bethlehem Separate Baptist Church

April 8 @ 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sun 08

The Sneed Family will sing at Coral Hill Baptist Church

April 8 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mon 09

YMCA Spring N2 Success Membership Promotion

April 9 @ 12:00 AM - April 13 @ 12:00 AM
Mon 09

Glasgow Parks and Recreation 2018 Adult Softball Leagues

April 9 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.