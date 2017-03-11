Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DORIS LEE GERON SMITH

on 11/03/2017 |

 

Doris Lee Geron Smith, age 82, of Crawfordsville, IN formerly of Summer Shade, died Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis, IN.

Born December 14, 1934 in Barren County, she was a daughter of the late John Ed and Ruby Lee Costelow Geron and the widow of William Herbert Smith, who preceded her in death November 14, 2006.

She was a nurse care worker and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include one son, Gregory (Virginia) Smith, New Carlisle, IN; one sister, Lovelle Clark, Fredonia, KY; eight grandchildren, Darrin Smith, Sandi Smith, Jeremy Smith, Joshua Smith, Jessica Smith, Johnathan Smith, Ruby Smith and Krystal Daniels; eight great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; daughter in law, Mara Smith; and the mother of two of her grandchildren, Patty Clawson.

She was preceded in death besides her parents and husband by one son, Glenn Smith and two sisters Lucille Bragg and Junie Jones.

Funeral services will be Sunday, November 5, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, November 5, 2017, 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 2:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DORIS LEE GERON SMITH”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 Melinda Payne

 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
69°
Overcast
Overcast
Friday 11/03 20%
High 69° / Low 58°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Saturday 11/04 50%
High 75° / Low 64°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 11/05 20%
High 77° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.