on 11/03/2017 |

Doris Lee Geron Smith, age 82, of Crawfordsville, IN formerly of Summer Shade, died Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis, IN.

Born December 14, 1934 in Barren County, she was a daughter of the late John Ed and Ruby Lee Costelow Geron and the widow of William Herbert Smith, who preceded her in death November 14, 2006.

She was a nurse care worker and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include one son, Gregory (Virginia) Smith, New Carlisle, IN; one sister, Lovelle Clark, Fredonia, KY; eight grandchildren, Darrin Smith, Sandi Smith, Jeremy Smith, Joshua Smith, Jessica Smith, Johnathan Smith, Ruby Smith and Krystal Daniels; eight great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; daughter in law, Mara Smith; and the mother of two of her grandchildren, Patty Clawson.

She was preceded in death besides her parents and husband by one son, Glenn Smith and two sisters Lucille Bragg and Junie Jones.

Funeral services will be Sunday, November 5, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, November 5, 2017, 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 2:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.