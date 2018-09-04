on 04/09/2018 |

Mrs. Doris Lillian Grider Humphrey, age 84, of Dunkirk, Indiana, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed Friday, April 6th, 2018 at Miller’s Merry Manor, in Dunkirk. Indiana.

She is survived by two daughters: Carolyn Triplett, of Dunkirk, IN., Patty A. Kuhlman (Dale) of Tyler, Minnesota, eight grandchildren, three step grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and one sister: Mary Edith Cox (John) of Muncie, Indiana.

The Graveside Service will be conducted on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Dutch Creek Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of the Local arrangements