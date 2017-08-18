on 08/18/2017 |

Doris Marie (Wood) Overstreet, 88, formerly of Cave City, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at NHC of Glasgow, where she had been a resident for 11 years.

The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Levy G. and Mary A. (Lane) Wood. She grew up in the Fountain Run area and later lived in Gamaliel before moving to Cave City. She was a member of Basil Chapel United Baptist Church and also attended Little Hope Missionary Baptist Church, and retired from Mallory Capacitor Co.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Ann Overstreet; a granddaughter, Candece Monique Childress; two brothers, L.G. Wood and Albert L. Wood; and a sister, Lou Ann (Wood) Russell.

Survivors include two sons, Rickey Cecil Overstreet of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and Randy Joel Overstreet of Bardstown; two daughters, Mary Jane Overstreet of Bethel and Melinda J. Overstreet of Glasgow; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Elizabeth (Wood) Thomas; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel in Cave City, with burial to follow at Wood Cemetery near Fountain Run. Visitation at the funeral home is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Wood Cemetery, c/o Patty Blevins, 275 N. Combs Lane, Fountain Run, KY 42133.