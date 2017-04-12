Doris N. Gross, 75, of Lindseyville passed away at 12:35 PM April 10, 2017 at Edmonson Care and Rehab Center.

The Breckinridge County native was a homemaker and a Christian. She was a daughter of the late Thomas Stevenson and Exie Mae Miller Stevenson.

Funeral will be at 2:00 PM Friday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Decker Church Cemetery in Leitchfield. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Thursday and after 9:00 AM Friday.

Surviving are her husband, Guy Gross; a son, Bobby Merryman (Marcella) of Lindseyville; six grandchildren, BJ Merryman, Hayden Merryman, Adron Merryman, Chris Merryman, Samantha Merryman and Elijah Merryman; and eight great grandchildren, including Brent Merryman, William Merryman, Waylon Merryman and Maddie Merryman.