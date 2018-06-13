Dorlis Mae White, 75, of Edmonton passed away Monday in Edmonton. She was the daughter of the late Maurice Glenn and Lula Devore Edwards. Dorlis was a retired secretary and attended the Church of Christ. She is survived by two brothers James Loretta Edwards of Edmonton and Dennis Edwards of Edmonton. One sister Phyllis Bray of Powell, Tennessee. Two stepsons, Eddie White and Ronnie White all of Arlington, Texas. Three step grandchildren Tiffany, Candace and Cody White all of Arlington. A special friend Abie White of Arlington also survives. Memorial services for Dorlis Mae White will be held 2 PM Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton. Visitation after 1:30 PM Friday.
