Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Dorlis Mae White

on 06/13/2018 |

Dorlis Mae White, 75, of Edmonton passed away Monday in Edmonton.   She was the daughter of the late Maurice Glenn and Lula Devore Edwards.    Dorlis was a retired secretary and attended the Church of Christ. She is survived by two brothers James Loretta Edwards of Edmonton and  Dennis Edwards of Edmonton.   One sister Phyllis Bray of Powell, Tennessee.   Two stepsons, Eddie White and Ronnie White all of Arlington, Texas.  Three step grandchildren Tiffany, Candace and Cody White all of Arlington.    A special friend Abie White of Arlington also survives. Memorial services for Dorlis Mae White will be held 2 PM  Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton.  Visitation after 1:30 PM  Friday.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Dorlis Mae White”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

LINDA KEY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
81°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 06/13 30%
High 84° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 06/14 10%
High 88° / Low 62°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Friday 06/15 10%
High 92° / Low 66°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Wed 13

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School

June 13 @ 6:00 PM - June 15 @ 8:00 PM
Mon 18

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School

June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.