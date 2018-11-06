Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Dorotha Short Walden

on 06/11/2018 |

Dorotha Short Walden, 89, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, June 9th, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County.

Dorotha was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 30, 1929, a daughter of the late Tilma (Hammer) and Fowler Short.

She worked as a Cook for the Monroe County Medical Center. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was married to Bertie Ellsworth Walden, who precedes her in death.

Dorotha is survived by a daughter, Connie Young, of Tompkinsville, KY.; four sons Jackie Walden, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jerry Walden, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jimmy Walden, of Tompkinsville, KY; Noel Walden, of Gallatin, TN; 13 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren.

Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Walden; three sons, Rex, Ronnie, and Billy Joe Walden; four brothers, Fowler Short, Freddie Short, James Short and Buddy Short; and three sisters, Geneva Taylor, Juanita Sharp, and Nadine Strode.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 12th, 2018.

Visitation is Monday 3:00-8:00 P.M. and Tuesday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Skaggs Creek Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Dorotha Short Walden”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

CURTIS BRYANT GREEN (80th BIRTHDAY)

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
79°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 06/11 50%
High 90° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Tuesday 06/12 80%
High 86° / Low 69°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 06/13 80%
High 87° / Low 67°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Mon 11

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting

June 11 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 13

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School

June 13 @ 6:00 PM - June 15 @ 8:00 PM
Mon 18

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School

June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.