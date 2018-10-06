Logo


DOROTHA SHORT WALDEN

on 06/10/2018 
Dorotha Short Walden, 89, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, June
9th, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County.

Dorotha was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 30, 1929, a daughter of the
late Tilma (Hammer) and Fowler Short.

She worked as a Cook for the Monroe County Medical Center. She was of the
Baptist faith.

She was married to Bertie Ellsworth Walden, who precedes her in death.

Dorotha is survived by a daughter, Connie Young, of Tompkinsville, KY.;
four sons Jackie Walden, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jerry Walden, of
Tompkinsville, KY; Jimmy Walden, of Tompkinsville, KY; Noel Walden, of
Gallatin, TN; 13 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren.

Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by a daughter,
Carol Walden; three sons, Rex, Ronnie, and Billy Joe Walden; four brothers,
Fowler Short, Freddie Short, James Short and Buddy Short; and three
sisters, Geneva Taylor, Juanita Sharp, and Nadine Strode.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on
Tuesday, June 12th, 2018.

Visitation is Monday 3:00-8:00 P.M. and Tuesday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at
Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Skaggs Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Skaggs Creek Cemetery.

