on 06/10/2018 |

Dorotha Short Walden, 89, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, June 9th, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County. Dorotha was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 30, 1929, a daughter of the late Tilma (Hammer) and Fowler Short. She worked as a Cook for the Monroe County Medical Center. She was of the Baptist faith. She was married to Bertie Ellsworth Walden, who precedes her in death. Dorotha is survived by a daughter, Connie Young, of Tompkinsville, KY.; four sons Jackie Walden, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jerry Walden, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jimmy Walden, of Tompkinsville, KY; Noel Walden, of Gallatin, TN; 13 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren. Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Walden; three sons, Rex, Ronnie, and Billy Joe Walden; four brothers, Fowler Short, Freddie Short, James Short and Buddy Short; and three sisters, Geneva Taylor, Juanita Sharp, and Nadine Strode. Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 12th, 2018. Visitation is Monday 3:00-8:00 P.M. and Tuesday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Skaggs Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Skaggs Creek Cemetery.