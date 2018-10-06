Dorotha Short Walden, 89, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, June 9th, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County. Dorotha was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 30, 1929, a daughter of the late Tilma (Hammer) and Fowler Short. She worked as a Cook for the Monroe County Medical Center. She was of the Baptist faith. She was married to Bertie Ellsworth Walden, who precedes her in death. Dorotha is survived by a daughter, Connie Young, of Tompkinsville, KY.; four sons Jackie Walden, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jerry Walden, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jimmy Walden, of Tompkinsville, KY; Noel Walden, of Gallatin, TN; 13 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren. Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Walden; three sons, Rex, Ronnie, and Billy Joe Walden; four brothers, Fowler Short, Freddie Short, James Short and Buddy Short; and three sisters, Geneva Taylor, Juanita Sharp, and Nadine Strode. Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 12th, 2018. Visitation is Monday 3:00-8:00 P.M. and Tuesday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Skaggs Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Skaggs Creek Cemetery.
DOROTHA SHORT WALDEN
on 06/10/2018 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
HELEN MARIE HORTON06/10/2018 - 0 Comment
-
Connie Ann Moore06/10/2018 - 0 Comment
-
Birthdays & Anniversaries Sunday, June 10, 201806/10/2018 - 0 Comment
DONNIE AND PENNY HOUCHENS
Weather Forecast
Events Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
10
|
12
|
16
|
17
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
26
|
27
|
28
|
29
|
30
Mon 11
Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting
June 11 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 13
Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School
June 13 @ 6:00 PM - June 15 @ 8:00 PM
Mon 18
Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School
June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM
Tue 19
Barren County Middle School SBDM Council
June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 19
Barren County Middle School SBDM Council
June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Thu 21
Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.
June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
No Responses to “DOROTHA SHORT WALDEN”