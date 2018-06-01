Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Dorothy A. Dunning

on 01/06/2018 |

Dorothy A. Dunning, 89 of Bowling Green died Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the Hospice House of Southern KY. with family at her side. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late James Henry and Effie Mae Kirley Thomas, and wife of the late Melvin D. Dunning.

She was preceded in death by a son Ronnie Dunning. Dorothy was an employee at Firestone and Southland Manufacturing, a foster grandparent and a member of Lehman Avenue Church of Christ.

Her survivors include three sons, Ray Dunning (Janice), Tommy Dunning, Kelvin Dunning (Tamara); two daughters, Judy Reyna (Rick) and Debbie Boss; 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, ten great great grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Whitaker; several nieces and nephews

Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Southern KY., 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Dorothy A. Dunning”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

TINA SHIRLEY

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
2:52 AM CST on January 07, 2018
Expires:
12:00 PM CST on January 08, 2018
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
17°
Mostly Cloudy
Overcast
Sunday 01/07 0%
High 42° / Low 33°
Overcast
Rain
Monday 01/08 100%
High 37° / Low 32°
Rain
Fog
Tuesday 01/09 20%
High 45° / Low 39°
Fog
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 09

CASA 101 Information Session

January 9 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Wed 10

Glasgow High School SBDM Council

January 10 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.