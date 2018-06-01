on 01/06/2018 |

Dorothy A. Dunning, 89 of Bowling Green died Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the Hospice House of Southern KY. with family at her side. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late James Henry and Effie Mae Kirley Thomas, and wife of the late Melvin D. Dunning.

She was preceded in death by a son Ronnie Dunning. Dorothy was an employee at Firestone and Southland Manufacturing, a foster grandparent and a member of Lehman Avenue Church of Christ.

Her survivors include three sons, Ray Dunning (Janice), Tommy Dunning, Kelvin Dunning (Tamara); two daughters, Judy Reyna (Rick) and Debbie Boss; 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, ten great great grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Whitaker; several nieces and nephews

Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Southern KY., 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104