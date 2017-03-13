Dorothy A. Johnson, 81 of Smiths Grove died March 12, 2017 at her residence.

The Simpson County native was a daughter of the late Arthur and Roxie Glover Walker. She was a member of First Baptist Church Franklin and retired employee of K-Mart.



Her survivors include her husband, Neil Johnson; son, Jerry Eldridge, granddaughter, Deanna Roberts, one brother, Charles Walker, several nieces and nephews.



Funeral service 12 noon Thursday at Oak Forest Baptist Church with burial in State Line Cemetery. Visitation 4:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday and 9:00-11:00 am Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel.