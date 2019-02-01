DOROTHY DAWN WOOD

on 01/02/2019 |

Dorothy Russell Barnett, age 86, passed away peacefully, December 22, 2018, with family by her side.

Dorothy was born June 8, 1932, to Frank and Arvilla Russell in Smiths Grove, Kentucky. Her husband, Luther Barnett and her sister, Loraine Dunn, preceded her in death. Her brother, Frank Russell Jr.; sister, Clara Earline Compton; sons Gary, Philip, and Paul Michael; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren survive her.

For many years, Dorothy worked as an LPN in hospitals and skilled care; a role she cherished and practiced even when she herself was in skilled care in recent months.

She was most recently a member of Broadway United Methodist Church in Bowling Green, where she enjoyed worship, friendship and quilting. She was also active in The Order of the Eastern Star.

Please join us in celebrating Dorothy’s life and friendship Friday, January 4, 2019, at the Hardy and Son Smiths Grove Chapel. Visitation at 11 am, funeral service at 1 pm, followed by interment at Smiths Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association or a cause near and dear to your heart.