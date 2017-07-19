Logo


DOROTHY DOWELL

on 07/19/2017 |

Dorothy Dowell age 84 of Edmonton passed away Friday at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.   Dorothy was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mildred Cassady England.    Dorothy was an extremely independent woman and life-long farmer.   She believed strongly in home and family values.  She was a member of the Pink Ridge Baptist Church but attended the Foundation Methodist Church.

Dorothy is survived by a brother Willis Ray England of Texarkana, Texas.   One nephew Tom England and wife Lynn of Helena, MT.  Three nieces;  Sue Dockter and husband Dallas of Tucson, AZ, Libby Wolf and husband Jack of Texarkana, AR and Jenny Millner and husband Bob of Bismarck, ND.  Three great nephews and one great niece.  Five great-great nieces and one great-great nephew.   She is also survived by other family and close friends.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM  Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Foundation Cemetery.

